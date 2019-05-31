Local 4 News at Noon -- May 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Detroit police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

Police are searching in the area of 7 Mile Road and St. Marys Avenue for Marcus Pruitt. A neighbor said police dogs are in the area.

Detroit Grand Prix is talk of the town: Here's what to know

The Grand Prix returns to Belle Isle this weekend.

She was on the phone with her 10-year-old son when a stranger offered him candy and followed him

A Detroit woman said she was on the phone with her 10-year-old son when he was approached by a man who offered him candy while the boy was walking to school.

Metro Detroit weather: Near 80 degrees today with weekend rain chances

We expect mostly spectacular weather with one speed bump heading through this big weekend. Your finally Friday is a little slice of summer with morning temps in the 50s warming to near 80 degrees this afternoon, so don’t forget the sunscreen today.

