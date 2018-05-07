Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 7, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Interim Macomb County clerk to be named Monday

After nearly a month of waiting, a new clerk for Macomb County will finally be named.

15,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power after strong winds rock SE Michigan

DTE Energy said 15,000 customers remain without power in Metro Detroit days after strong winds swept across the area.

Mother due in court on murder charges in death of 3-year-old daughter in Wayne

A mother in Wayne is due in court for a preliminary hearing Monday on murder charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

St. Cyprian Episcopal Church robbed for the third time within span of a month

An Episcopal church on Detroit’s west side has been robbed three times within the span of a month.

Hawaii eruption: 'Not the time for sightseeing'

Hawaiian authorities are urging sightseers to stay away as Leilani Estates residents return to check on their neighborhood, which is threatened by lava and toxic gases emerging from fissures in the subdivision.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.