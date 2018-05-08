Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 8, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

3-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side

A 3-year-old child was shot Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

Macomb Township cold case dig: Officials believe several bodies could be buried in same location

Digging will resume Tuesday in Macomb Township as authorities search for clues in several cold cases dating back to the 1970s.

Man charged in fatal shooting of Wayne State police Sgt. Rose still found incompetent

The man who was charged in the fatal shooting of Wayne State University police Officer Collin Rose and the nonfatal shootings of two Detroit police officers appeared in court Tuesday morning for a competency hearing.

Detroit teen sentenced for felony firearms violation; found not guilty of stepfather's murder

A 17-year-old boy was in court Tuesday to be sentenced for a felony firearms violation in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepfather in Detroit.

22-year-old man to be sentenced in death of 3-year-old boy playing with gun in Detroit

A Detroit mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself while playing with a gun on the city's east side and the boyfriend is expected to be sentenced Tuesday.

Trump expected to announce he will allow sanctions to go forward on Iran

President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday he will allow sanctions to go forward on Iran, a first step toward withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, according to a US official and a person familiar with the plan.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

