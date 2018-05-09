Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- May 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Pres. Trump: 3 US detainees freed in North Korea, headed home

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that three U.S. detainees being held in North Korea have been freed and are heading back home.

Search for bodies in Macomb Township enters day 3

Wednesday marks day three of digging for clues in Macomb Township. Investigators brought in more equipment Tuesday to the wooded area along the North Branch Clinton River near 23 Mile Road and North Avenue.

20-year-old mother to be sentenced in death of 3-year-old boy playing with gun in Detroit

A 20-year-old mother is due in court Wednesday to be sentenced in the death of her 3-year-old son who shot himself while playing with a gun on the Detroit's east side.

LIVE STREAM: Confirmation hearing to consider Gina Haspel as CIA Director

Confirmation hearings to consider Gina Haspel as the next head of the CIA will begin Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Hawaiians could face acid rain after quakes, lava

After earthquakes and molten lava tore open the earth in Hawaii, residents of the Big Island have new threats to worry about: acid rain and volcanic smog. The Kilauea eruption last week left cracks on the ground, releasing slow-moving lava and toxic gas into island communities.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

