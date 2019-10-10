Local 4 News at Noon -- Oct. 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Metro Detroit family fights to keep son alive, Phoenix doctor agrees to take case

A doctor in Phoenix has stepped in to take over treatment of a Downriver 14-year-old boy on life support. Bobby Reyes was hospitalized at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor after a severe asthma attack in September. His family has been raising funds to transfer him to Allegiant Healthcare of Phoenix.

