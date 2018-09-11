Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Events are held across the country to observe the 17th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
Tracking Hurricane Florence as it heads for Carolinas
The National Hurricane Center said Monday the monster storm will be close to Category 5 strength by Tuesday.
A new WDIV/Detroit News poll shows a double-digit lead for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming midterm elections.
Deadly shootout at dollar store on Detroit's west side
One person was killed and a security guard was injured Monday during a shootout at a dollar store on Detroit's west side.
