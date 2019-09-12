Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).

​​Boys, ages 13, 14 and 17, arrested in connection with Dearborn woman's murder

A 13-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody Saturday, the day after 29-year-old Saja Aljanabi was killed, according to confirmed sources.

6 people hurt in house fire in SW Detroit

Six people were hurt in a house fire Thursday morning in Southwest Detroit. Video shows the house burning on Whittaker near Springwells Street.

lerk injured, ATM stolen from gas station in Southwest Detroit

It happened Thursday morning at the gas station on Fort Street near Clark Avenue.

DTE Energy: 35,000 without power in SE Michigan

DTE Energy said about 35,000 customers are without power after heavy thunderstorms moved through Southeast Michigan, causing trees and tree branches to take down power lines.

Metro Detroit weather: Lingering morning showers, cooler today

Some lingering showers may greet you as you head out and about this Thursday morning, and roadways are wet regardless.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.