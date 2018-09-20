Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 20, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what is coming up on Local 4 news at Noon:

Multiple people killed in Maryland shooting

Multiple people have been killed after shots were fired in a business area in Aberdeen, Maryland, according to the Associated Press.

Officials: Man attempts to abduct child in Grosse Pointe Woods

Officials are warning the public about an attempted abduction of a child in Grosse Pointe Woods.

2 arrested after 88-year-old woman carjacked at Walmart in Livonia

Carjackers targeted an 88-year-old woman Tuesday at a Walmart in Livonia.

Trump says he wants to see Kavanaugh's accuser testify

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he wanted to see his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, testify publicly.

