Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 21, 2018

House explosion in Harper Woods
A house exploded on Lennon Street in Harper Woods. Local 4 is on scene.
Man to be sentenced for crash that killed 8-year-old boy
A 27-year-old man who pleaded guilty in the case of a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old Detroit boy in April will be sentenced Friday.
Talks between the state of Michigan, road construction operating engineers and Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) have broken down, meaning there is no end in sight to an ongoing work stoppage to road construction projects in the state.
Police sketch of man who attempted to abduct a child
Police have released a sketch of the man who attempted to abduct a child Wednesday.
Detroit officer to be sentenced for excessive force
This entire case is centered around cellphone video from inside a Detroit gas station.
Funeral for David DiChiera, founder of Michigan Opera Theatre
Dr. David DiChiera, the founder and longtime general director of the Michigan Opera Theatre, will be memorialized Friday.
American Airlines to raise checked bag fees
The price of your first checked bag is going up to $30.
