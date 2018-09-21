Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 21, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 news at Noon (watch part of the show above):

House explosion in Harper Woods

A house exploded on Lennon Street in Harper Woods. Local 4 is on scene.

Man to be sentenced for crash that killed 8-year-old boy

A 27-year-old man who pleaded guilty in the case of a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old Detroit boy in April will be sentenced Friday.

Road workers end talks

Talks between the state of Michigan, road construction operating engineers and Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association (MITA) have broken down, meaning there is no end in sight to an ongoing work stoppage to road construction projects in the state.

Police sketch of man who attempted to abduct a child

Police have released a sketch of the man who attempted to abduct a child Wednesday.

Detroit officer to be sentenced for excessive force

This entire case is centered around cellphone video from inside a Detroit gas station.

Funeral for David DiChiera, founder of Michigan Opera Theatre

Dr. David DiChiera, the founder and longtime general director of the Michigan Opera Theatre, will be memorialized Friday.

American Airlines to raise checked bag fees

The price of your first checked bag is going up to $30.

