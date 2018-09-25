Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

2 people dead in house fire on Detroit's west side

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning inside a burning home on Detroit's west side.

President Trump speaks at United Nations General Assembly

President Trump addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Michigan governor provides update on statewide road work stoppage

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder provides an update Tuesday morning on the road-building dispute and efforts to get work started again on more than 150 road projects across the state.

Bill Cosby learns today whether he'll go to prison

Bill Cosby will have a final opportunity to make his case to the court on Tuesday before a Pennsylvania judge sentences him on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Former Comerica Park worker faces felony charge after spitting video

A 20-year-old man faces charges after video surfaced showing a concessions stand worker spitting on pizza dough at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.