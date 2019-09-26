Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

UAW-GM strike: General Motors reinstates health care benefits for striking workers

Thursday marks the 11th day since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sunday, Sept. 15, against the automaker. By the next day, nearly 50,000 union members had stopped reporting to work.

Acting DNI Joseph Maguire testifies before House on whistleblower complaint

White House officials sought to "lock down" records of a phone call in which President Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a secret whistleblower complaint made public Thursday.

Police: Fake officer in Auburn Hills caught with lights, siren, badge, bulletproof vest, BB gun

A man in Auburn Hills was discovered to be impersonating police by driving a vehicle with fully operational lights and sirens and a mounted laptop, badge, bulletproof vest, BB gun and pepper spray inside, according to authorities.

Petition reveals Michigan man's plan to have wife killed

When the medical examiner ruled she died of an accidental overdose, her mother, Kathy Mays, could not believe it.

Metro Detroit weather: What to expect heading toward weekend

Skies will go from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny through the late morning and early afternoon, but the temps will not warm a tremendous amount today even with the sunshine beaming back.

