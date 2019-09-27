Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Mother speaks out after 2-year-old girl found wandering Detroit

Two people who said they are the parents of a little girl who was found wandering alone Thursday night have arrived at the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct.

How will the impeachment process against Trump play out?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. He is accused of seeking to enlist a foreign government to help tarnish a domestic political rival.

Michigan budget battle: Where things stand with looming shutdown

To help pave Michigan's deteriorating roads and fix its bridges, the Republican-led Legislature has passed a state spending plan that would shift $400 million in discretionary general funds to the transportation budget despite opposition from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

UAW-GM strike: Following updates on day 12

Friday marks the 12th day since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sunday, Sept. 15, against the automaker. By the next day, nearly 50,000 union members had stopped reporting to work.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with rain chances later

It's a cooler one, that's for sure as most of Metro Detroit is waking up to temps in the upper 40s and that's where they'll stay through sunrise around 7:25 a.m.

