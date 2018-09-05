Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what was on Local 4 News at Noon:

Day 2 of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces a tough day of questions as he begins the second day of his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ferndale police are on the lookout for a man who posted racist flyers on the doors of a church

In surveillance video of the incident the man can be spotted hanging flyers on three entrances of the First United Methodist Church on Woodward Avenue. The flyers were discovered on Sunday.

Police search for two men who broke into Cathy's Homemade Goodies on Harper

The incident happened this past Friday around 11:30 p.m. at the shop. Police say the suspects appear to be two white men. They allegedly broke in through a window.

Fiat Chrysler invests $30 million into new Chelsea Proving Grounds Facility

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US announced Wednesday that it has invested more than $30 million at its Chelsea Proving Grounds in southeast Michigan to further development and testing of autonomous vehicle and advanced safety technologies.

Police: Man arrested after intentionally crashing truck into Dallas news station

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after intentionally crashing a pickup truck into a television news station in downtown Dallas. The man repeatedly crashed his vehicle into the side of the building, smashing several windows.

Britain charges 2 Russians over Novichok poisoning

The two victims were found unconscious on a public bench back in March.

