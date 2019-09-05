Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan State University fined $4.5M in sex assault case against Larry Nassar

The fine and required corrective action come after two separate investigations, one by the office of Federal Student Aid and the other by the Office for Civil Rights, as directed by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Macomb County man sentenced for drugging 3 girls, raping one after taking them to cabin up north

Michael Patrick Wolka, 54, took the girls to a cabin in Glennie, Michigan, during the summer of 2016, officials said.

Michigan police cracking down on jaywalking, dangerous driving in 4 cities

Michigan police are cracking down on a number of violations by drivers -- and pedestrians -- during a week-long enforcement in four cities in the state.

Staffords talk role reversal after Kelly's diagnosis, surgery for brain tumor

It was his turn to be the strong one this time. Kelly Stafford was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a slow-growing tumor on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. Stafford underwent surgery that went from six hours to 12 hours.

Metro Detroit weather: Cooling down, rain chances in forecast

Yes, it's cool but we will get plenty of sunshine later this morning and through your afternoon bringing high temperatures into the low and mid 70s. The winds will be light ENE 5-10 mph keeping us dry all day.

