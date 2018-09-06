Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the show above):

Canadian man killed when small plane crashes in Michigan

A 51-year-old man from Ottawa was killed when the plane he was flying crashed Thursday morning in Michigan's St. Clair County.

Active shooter in Cincinnati: 4 dead in bank shooting, including gunman

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Meijer in Brighton evacuated due to gas leak

A Meijer in Brighton was evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak, according to officials.

Prolific Michigan businessman, Amway co-founder Rich DeVos dies at 92

Prolific Michigan businessman Richard DeVos has died at the age of 92. The co-founder of Amway and owner of the Orlando Magic was one of the state's biggest philanthropists.

Ford recalls 2 million F-150 trucks for potential fire risk

Ford is recalling approximately two million F-150 trucks due to a potential fire risk.

