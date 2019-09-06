Local 4 News at Noon -- Sept. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michigan State's Hannah Administration Building evacuated due to bomb threat

Students and staff members have been asked to evacuate the building and report any unattended packages or suspicious activity to MSU police.

Bahamas hurricane death toll rises to 30

Officials in the Bahamas brought in more body bags and coolers as the death toll from Hurricane Dorian rose to 30 and hundreds remain missing.

Dally in the Alley returns to Detroit's Cass Corridor for 42nd year

The Dally in the Alley street fair returns to Detroit's Cass Corridor Saturday for the 42nd year.

Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work on I-75, I-94, I-696

Take a look at the list of weekend construction around Southeast Michigan for the weekend of Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.

Metro Detroit weather: Increasing clouds with a few showers today

Feels like fall, again, with a hint of rain this afternoon. Sunshine returns for the weekend, and it gets a bit warmer next week.

