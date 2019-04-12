Local 4 News at Noon -- April 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon:

Livonia man charged after allegedly hiring man to murder friend's husband

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Scott Fraser Porter, 48 of Livonia, with solicitation of murder, along with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Herbal supplement kratom is tied to more US deaths

U.S. health officials say overdose deaths involving the herbal supplement kratom are more common than previously reported.

Michigan 2019 measles cases reduced to 39 following additional testing

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday it is reducing the statewide count of measles for 2019 to 39 following further testing of two of the cases.

I-696 construction work continues this month: Here's what to expect

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said this work will include restoring the crossover locations, repairing barrier walls, freeway lighting, sewer work, joint sealing, installing asphalt shoulders, and finishing diamond grinding.

Metro Detroit weather: Wet and stormy Friday morning, then warmer

Downpours and thunderstorms greet drivers going to work and school. Then, sunshine welcomes them for the return trip home with warmer conditions.

