Local 4 News at Noon -- April 15, 2019

Weekend storms kill 8 in South; Northeast braces for gusty winds

A massive storm system killed eight people in the South over the weekend and caused damage from Texas to Mississippi.

Sterling Heights man sentenced for 'planned killing spree' across Metro Detroit

A man armed with an AK-47 and multiple 30-round magazines went on a "planned killing spree" throughout Metro Detroit. He targeted and killed two men he used to work with, stole a semi truck and got into a shootout with police.

Retrial of former state trooper continues in Detroit boy's ATV crash death

Bessner is charged in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes, who crashed is ATV after being shocked with a Taser by Bessner.

Michigan ACLU sues, says poor are suffering over Detroit bail policy

The American Civil Liberties Union says a Detroit court is violating the rights of poor people when they're locked in jail without an ability to afford bail.

Metro Detroit weather: Active weather week ahead

The weekend played out exactly as expected, weather-wise, and we now start another work week…and you'd better keep your umbrella handy.

