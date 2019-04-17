Local 4 News at Noon -- April 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

State police executing search warrant at Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Michigan State Police officials are executing a search warrant at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, authorities confirmed.

New measles cases confirmed in Detroit, Oakland County; 8 exposure locations identified

Health officials have confirmed two new cases of measles in Metro Detroit and identified eight exposure locations linked to the cases.

Metro Detroit weather: Active stretch looms

We’ll keep the cloud cover today, and most of us will actually have a dry day. However, as the potent warm front we’ve been telling you about all week starts making its long-awaited move northward this afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms will develop over the northern part of our area -- generally well north of M-59. It will likely remain dry south of there.

FBI searches for armed woman 'infatuated' with Columbine

Denver Public Schools and almost 20 other local school districts are closed Wednesday as authorities search for a Florida high school senior they describe as armed and "infatuated" with the Columbine massacre -- just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack.

Jury deliberations begin in trial against ex-trooper charged in Detroit teen's death

Jury deliberations begin Thursday in the second trial of former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner.

