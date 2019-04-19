Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Detroit Red Wings to introduce Steve Yzerman as general manager

The Detroit Red Wings will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon to introduce Steve Yzerman as their new general manager.

Man in 20s shot, killed during argument outside shoe store on Detroit's east side, police say

A man in his 20s was shot and killed Friday during an argument outside a shoe store on Detroit's east side, police said.

White mystery substance in Sterling Heights drain identified as concrete washout

A mysterious milky, white substance found in a Sterling Heights drain has been identified as concrete washout, officials said.

2 men, woman charged after shots fired at ATF agents on Detroit's east side

ATF agents were in the area of Morang Avenue around 1:55 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Metro Detroit weather: What to expect for holiday weekend

The next in our seemingly never-ending batches of rain moved in overnight, and will be with us at least through lunchtime.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.