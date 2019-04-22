Local 4 News at Noon -- April 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Democrats wrestle with impeachment question

Democrats are still grasping for an effective response to Robert Mueller's report after leaving an opening for President Donald Trump to mount a furious and fact-twisting weekend victory lap.

Sri Lanka suspects international terror link to Easter Sunday atrocities

The Sri Lankan government has admitted it failed to act on multiple warnings before a coordinated series of attacks ripped through churches and hotels on Easter Sunday, and said it feared an international terror group might have been behind the atrocities.

Trump administration: Countries importing Iranian oil will be sanctioned

The Trump administration announced Monday that all countries that continue to import Iranian oil will be subject to US sanctions.

Motorcycle passenger killed in crash at Peter Hunt, Gratiot in Detroit

A person who was a passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a crash early Monday morning near Peter Hunt Street and Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather: Nice Monday, then rain chances

Our weekend weather played out exactly as expected, and the beautiful Easter Sunday weather will not only continue into our Monday, but we're even notching up the temperature a few degrees.

