Local 4 News at Noon -- April 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Official: Sri Lankan church bombings response to New Zealand Mosque attacks

Sri Lankan state minister says the Easter church bombings were retaliation for New Zealand mosque attacks.

Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start Tuesday, then chance for sun

Tuesday started with scattered showers and thunderstorms well ahead of an approaching cold front. Not everybody is getting rain at any particular moment, but we’re all at risk.

IRS faces second deadline to release Trump tax returns

The Trump administration faces another deadline Tuesday to hand over six years of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns.

House panel issues subpoena to former White House counsel Don McGahn

The House Judiciary Committee has served former White House counsel Don McGahn with a subpoena as part of its investigation into obstruction of justice, a move to bring in a key player with direct knowledge about President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the Russia probe.

Supreme Court will hear arguments over census citizenship question

The Supreme Court wades into a bitter controversy on Tuesday over whether the Trump administration can ask all recipients a citizenship question on the 2020 census for the first time since 1950.

