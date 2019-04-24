Local 4 News at Noon -- April 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Pence visits Michigan to tout trade deal, raise money

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan to tout the new North American trade agreement and to raise money for President Donald's Trump re-election campaign.

Detroit police chief, mayor to address audit at 'racially divided' 6th Precinct

Last month Detroit Police Chief James Craig was upfront and honest when he said the department's 6th Precinct not only has problems but deep issues that require a full blown audit.

Metro Detroit weather: Mild, delightful today; rain later this week

Wednesday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. It becomes milder with highs near 65 degrees.

Car slams into Dearborn middle school boiler room during basketball game

A car slammed into a a middle school Tuesday night in Dearborn.

Metro Detroiters hold vigil for 321 killed in Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka

Metro Detroiters gathered for a vigil condemning the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 321.

