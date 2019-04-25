Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Violent fire destroys home on Detroit's east side

Firefighter crews battled a house fire Thursday morning.

Semi truck destroys Macomb County home: Here's what happened

A tire on a semi truck blew Wednesday and the hauler lost control, hit two vehicles and plowed into a house on 26 Mile Road just east of North Avenue in Macomb Township.

Michigan State Police riding in unmarked cars to target distracted drivers on M-59

Michigan State Police will be riding in unmarked cars on Thursday to crack down on distracted drivers along M-59.

Joe Biden announces 2020 Democratic presidential campaign

Joe Biden has formally entered the 2020 race for president.

Metro Detroit weather: A few showers, mild Thursday

Thursday morning will be cool and mostly cloudy. Pre-dawn showers are possible and will diminish by breakfast time. Temps start in the middle and upper 40s..

