Local 4 News at Noon -- April 3, 2019

Teen faces sentencing in Warren high school rape case

A 14-year-old boy is being sentenced Wednesday in a rape case involving a classmate at a Warren high school.

House panel authorizes subpoena for Mueller report

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved a subpoena to obtain the full confidential report from special counsel Robert Mueller, sending a warning to Attorney General William Barr not to redact Mueller's report and setting the stage for a clash between Congress and the Trump administration.

Metro Detroit weather: Opening Day will be close call, plus the weekend outlook

The first of two overnight cold fronts has crossed the area, with neither front generating any meaningful weather.

College admissions scandal: Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin due in court

Actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are expected to be in a Boston courtroom on Wednesday.

Mexico border closure: Auto industry could shut down in days, analysts say

Trucks delivering goods from Mexico to the United States are facing up to 12 hours of gridlock.

