Local 4 News at Noon -- April 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Metro Detroit weather: When is rain expected today?

Some patchy fog and/or mist around Metro Detroit this Tuesday morning with temps in the upper 30s to mainly low 40s as you head out.

WB I-696 closed at Groesbeck Highway in Warren due to crash

The westbound lanes of I-696 closed Tuesday at Groesbeck Highway in Warren due to a crash, officials said.

Venezuela's Juan Guaido declares 'final phase of Operation Freedom'

The leader of Venezuela's opposition, Juan Guaido, on Tuesday declared he was "beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom" after a dawn address in which he was flanked by men in military fatigues and armored vehicles in the capital Caracas.

Trump sues banks to keep financial records secret

President Donald Trump, three of his children -- Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka -- and his business are suing two banks to block them from turning over financial records to congressional committees that have issued subpoenas for the information.

Heroes emerge from synagogue shootings

One woman shielded a rabbi from gunfire, and gave up her life protecting him.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.