Local 4 News at Noon -- April 8, 2019

70-year-old grandfather fatally shot during struggle with teen at Detroit home

A 70-year-old man was shot and killed Monday morning at a home in the 9000 block of Mansfield Street on Detroit's west side.

21-year-old woman found dead at Novi home after mysterious 911 call

Police said a 21-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in a mobile home was murdered.

Ex-Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon due back in court today

Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon is scheduled to return to court Monday.

Metro Detroit weather: 70s and snow, all in one week

The weekend weather played out as expected and, now, the week ahead is following suit. That means both good and bad news.

Second trial set to begin for ex-state police trooper charged in Detroit teen's ATV death

Jury selection is expected to get underway Monday in the new trial against a former Michigan State Police trooper accused of firing his Taser at a 15-year-old boy who crashed his ATV and died in Detroit.

