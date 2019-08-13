Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Heavy overnight rain floods parts of Macomb County

Somewhere between 15 and 20 drivers needed help Tuesday morning after getting stuck in flood waters they were not expecting in Macomb County.

Video shows gunman steal off-duty cop's pickup truck at Detroit gas station

Video from a gas station in Southwest Detroit shows a carjacker point a gun in the face of a pickup truck driver.

Mercedes-Benz to build new 200,000-square-foot facility near I-696 in Farmington Hills

Mercedez-Benz has revealed plans for a new 200,000-square-foot facility next to I-696 in Farmington Hills, a project that's expected to create hundreds of new construction jobs.

Police question person of interest in 26-year-old man's 'suspicious' death at Dearborn home

Police are questioning a person of interest in connection with the "suspicious" death of a 26-year-old man found inside a Dearborn home, officials said.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: More rain expected Tuesday

Metro Detroit has a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the remainder of the day.

