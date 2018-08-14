Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's on Local 4 News at Noon:

Wayne County sergeant struck, killed while jogging in Westland

A Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Westland. Sources tell Local 4 the sergeant, who was off-duty at the time, was jogging when they were struck by a vehicle.

Well wishes pour in for Aretha Franklin

Fellow musicians, artists and fans are sending well-wishes and prayers to "The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin, who is gravely ill, according to her family.

Suspected serial killer arraigned in Detroit

Detroit police said a man accused of sexual assault and murder slipped through the cracks 15 years ago, but now he's being brought back to face charges..

Woman shot, killed in Walled Lake; boyfriend in custody

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning inside her home on West Maple Road about a mile west of Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake.

40 new Nassar victims file lawsuits

Approximately 40 new victims of convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar have filed new civil lawsuits.

Woman found dead at Novi home; boyfriend turns himself in

A man considered a person of interest in his girlfriend's death has turned himself in to Novi police.

Detroit public schools superintendent responds to video

The superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District is responding to a federal lawsuit sparked by video of a freshman being thrown to the ground by an assistant principal.

