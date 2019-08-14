Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Utica Dave and Buster's broken into, burglarized

Police are looking for a man who broke into a Dave and Buster's restaurant in Utica and stole cash from two ATMs and the Make-A-Wish Foundation donation box.

5 of the world's biggest economies at risk of recession

The British economy shrunk in the second quarter, and growth flat lined in Italy. Data published Wednesday show Germany's economy, the world's fourth largest, contracted in the three months to June.

Detroit police rush shooting victim to hospital

Police say someone followed the man as he was leaving a gas station in the area of Linwood Street and Fullerton Avenue. Police said someone in a burgundy minivan opened fire and struck the victim.

16 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark

About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.

Sava's in Ann Arbor under fire after former employee comes forward with sexual assault allegation

Late Monday afternoon, a former server at popular downtown eatery Sava's published a post on Facebook alleging she was sexually assaulted by the restaurant's kitchen manager and a cook two months ago.

Metro Detroit weather: Cool with clouds and sunshine today

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine through our Wednesday, with only the slight chance for a stray shower, and the best chance for that small chance is west of US-23. Most of us should have a dry day.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.