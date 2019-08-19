Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Police continue search for homicide victims

A search is underway in Macomb Township as police look for homicide victims.

Vice President Pence speaks at Detroit Economic Club

Vice President Mike Pence is in Detroit on Monday to speak at the Detroit Economic Club.

Omar, Tlaib holding news conference on travel restrictions

Democratic U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan are hosting a news conference on travel restrictions to Israel and Palestine, after they were denied entry into Israel last week.

Metro Detroit weather: Steamy with a few storm chances

Everything panned out this past weekend as expected, as steamy air returned to southeast Michigan, with the resulting instability fueling some strong to severe storms on Sunday.

Crews battle fire at condo in Troy

Crews battled a fire at a condo complex in Troy on Monday morning.

