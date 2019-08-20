Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

9-year-old girl killed by dogs in Southwest Detroit

A little girl in Southwest Detroit was killed in a dog mauling. Investigators say three pit bull dogs escaped from a yard off Central Avenue and Smart Street and attacked the 9-year-old girl in the alleyway.

Police dig in Macomb Twp. for possible murder victims connected to convicted killer Arthur Ream

Every morning Macomb Township resident Theresa Maksymow sits outside and enjoys the view of a field near her home.

Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat Tuesday afternoon

The heat and humidity are here, and we have a weak front hanging across the area.

Taylor gun store thieves foiled with bags of firearms

Taylor police arrested two people as they were attempting to flee Tuesday morning after breaking into Recoil Firearms on Ecorse near Pardee roads.

Driver pulled over in Oakland County found with gun stolen during 2016 Livonia break-in

A driver who was pulled over for an improper lane change in Royal Oak Township was caught hiding a Glock 17 pistol that had been stolen during a Livonia gun store break-in in 2016, police said.

