Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 22, 2019

59-year-old woman killed in explosion that destroyed half of Southgate house

A 59-year-old woman was killed Thursday in an explosion that destroyed half of her home in Southgate, officials said.

Man dies after crashing into tree due to fatigue from work shift, Monroe police say

A man died during surgery Wednesday after crashing into a tree because he was tired from his overnight work shift, Monroe police said.

At least 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Robson in Detroit

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 18000 block of Robson Street, which is in the area of 7 Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway.

Metro Detroit weather: What to expect next 5 days

We are waking up to clouds, and much more comfy air in place over Metro Detroit and all of SE Lower Michigan.

