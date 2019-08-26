Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).
Detroit police: Infant girl found dead in bathtub
Detroit police said an infant was found unresponsive in a bathtub Monday morning.
Westland man charged with dumping woman's body in Hines Park creek
A Westland man has been charged with dumping a woman's body in a Hines Park creek after she died at his house, officials said.
Mother, child killed in pedestrian crash on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, sources say
A mother and a child were killed Sunday while trying to cross 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, sources said.
Metro Detroit weather: When to expect rain today
We have rain on the way, but it won’t be until later today and tonight, so we have a mostly dry day ahead of us to start the work and school week around Metro Detroit.
Trump holds joint press conference with Macron after G-7
Following the G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France, President Donald Trump participated in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.
