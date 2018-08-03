Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Nassar wants judge removed from case

A judge who sentenced former sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison will hold a hearing on a request that she disqualify herself from his appeal of the sentence.

Motor City Casino security locates parent of child found in parking garage

Motor City Casino security was trying to locate the parents of a young child who was found alone in a car on the 3rd floor of the casino's parking garage Friday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: What to expect this weekend

A beautiful but warm start to your Friday with temps in the 60s and low 70s as you head out around Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit weekend construction list: EB I-696 closed again, work on I-75, I-94

Eastbound I-696 will be closed again this weekend, along with work on I-75 and I-94 around Metro Detroit.

