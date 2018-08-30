Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 30, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch part of the episode above).​

Fans attend day 3 of Aretha Franklin funeral visitation in Detroit

Public visitations for Aretha Franklin started Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit and will continue Thursday.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cooler, more comfortable today

Get ready for a more comfortable day around Metro Detroit as we wake to Thursday morning temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Suspect in deaths of 2 people found in Clinton Township shed arrested in Ohio

A 24-year-old man wanted in connection to the murders of his sister and another man has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Former MSU coach arraigned on charges of lying to investigators about knowledge of Nassar abuse

A former Michigan State University coach was arraigned Thursday on charges connected to her alleged knowledge of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of young girls.

John McCain memorial service held in Arizona

Memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of Sen. John McCain will take place at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.