Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 5, 2019

President Trump speaks after weekend of mass shootings

President Trump spoke from the White House after deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US; 29 killed

It took just 30 seconds in Ohio and zero bullets in Texas for officers to stop two mass shooters this weekend, but not before 29 people were killed and about 50 injured in less than 24 hours.

Metro Detroit weather: Hot Monday with storm chances

We have a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms after the severe threat moves across Wisconsin and Western Michigan.

How police say woman helped hide Victory Inn human trafficking ring leader

Officials have revealed how a woman allegedly hid the leader of the sophisticated Victory Inn human trafficking and drug operation during a three-year manhunt throughout Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit hero Sean English continues to turn tragedy into triumph

Sean English lost his right leg more than two years ago while helping crash victims on I-96 just days before his 17th birthday. He's now using his story to help others on their own journeys.

