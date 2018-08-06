Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 6, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's on Local 4 News at Noon.

Ammonia leak in Detroit

Hazmat response teams were at an industrial building Monday morning near John R Street and State Fair Avenue in Detroit.

Dozens injured in explosion on highway near Bologna, Italy

At least 56 people have been injured after an explosion on a highway near Bologna, Italy, The Associated Press reported Monday morning.

Comerica Park vandalized overnight

Detroit police received a call around 3 a.m. Monday. A door near The D Shop was damaged, and several windows were also busted by a man using a sledgehammer.

Stranger danger in Northville

Police in Northville are investigating the report of an unknown man following a 12-year-old girl to her home in Novi.

Man brutally beaten with baseball bat in 2012 makes miraculous recovery

After the attack, Sal Cipriano, 23, was in a wheelchair and needed a feeding tube. He suffered a right skull fracture and had numerous seizures. Nobody knew how much he would or could recover.

Support for west Michigan PFAS water crisis

Michigan's governor is trying to assure people in the city of Parchment that they will have safe drinking water soon.

Wedding dress warning

Wedding dress warning

Warren chase into Detroit; innocent woman killed

Warren police were following a green Ford Taurus around 9 p.m. Sunday after ignoring a stop sign on Fairport and Lappin. The Taurus then hit the vehicle with the 19-year-old victim and a 15-year-old boy. That vehicle ended up on the front lawn of a home.

Human chain water rescue

Two people drowned and others were injured in Lake Michigan on Sunday after getting caught in rip currents, officials said.

