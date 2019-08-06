Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

People back in Dayton's Oregon District after deadly shooting

All day long on Monday a steady stream of pedestrians could be seen down the stretch of East 5th Street in Dayton, Ohio, near where a gunman opened fire on revelers enjoying a night out early Sunday.

Toni Morrison, 'Beloved' author and Nobel laureate, dies at 88

Toni Morrison, author of seminal works of literature on the black experience such as "Beloved," "Song of Solomon" and "Sula" and the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize, has died, her publisher Knopf confirmed to CNN.

Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm chances this afternoon

A few thunderstorms will develop with the capability of large hail and gusty wind damage. Keep an eye to the skies and the Local4Casters App radar for your late afternoon and evening plans.

Ex-Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger due in court on Tuesday

The last time Karen Spranger faced a judge she was formally being charged with larceny.

Hearing on Aretha Franklin's estate, handwritten wills set for Tuesday

A judge is expected to consider a request for a handwriting expert to examine wills discovered in couch cushions after Aretha Franklin's death.

