Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Aug. 7, 2018

Man charged in hit-and-run that injured Detroit police officer

A 19-year-old man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a Detroit police officer.

Man sentenced for murder, human trafficking

A Detroit man found guilty in the murder of a Marine and the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl sentenced Tuesday morning.

Michigan Primary Election 2018

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Hear from voters in Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties on Local 4 News at Noon. Go here for election results.

Man convicted in 1997 murder at 11 years old, arrested

Nathaniel Abraham was discharged from parole on June 28 of this year. He was arrested Monday morning in Pontiac for alleged indecent exposure.

Rick Gates gives testimony against Manafort

Rick Gates returns to the courtroom for a second day of testimony against the former Trump campaign chairman.

Trump seeks to limit citizenship for legal immigrants

NBC News reports the White House is preparing to make it harder for legal immigrants to achieve American citizenship.

California fire largest in state history

A wildfire in California doubled in size over three days, making it the largest in the state's history.

Hector a category 4 hurricane

The latest forecasts have Hector passing south of the Big Island of Hawaii tomorrow.

Puerto Rico could send inmates to U.S. mainland

A plan calls for sending about 3,200 in Puerto Rico to privately-run prisons on the U.S. mainland.

