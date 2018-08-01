Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- August 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon on August 1, 2018 - a special one hour broadcast.

Flooding, wind causes damage in multiple Metro Detroit neighborhoods

Domino's pizza delivery driver shot and robbed in Midtown

New plans at local hospitals to help moms deal with post-partum depression

How to get the most out of your morning coffee

Other stories to know:





Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.