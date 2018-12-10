Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Duggan, CEOs make Detroit neighborhoods development announcement

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and several corporate CEOs gathered Monday morning to announce what the mayor's office calls "a record-breaking, multi-million dollar commitment to development and physical improvements in Detroit neighborhoods."

Metro Detroit weather: Quiet as winter storm misses to the south

After a weekend that featured all of the sunshine we could possibly ask for, sun will be more the exception than the rule as we start our new work week.

Comey calls on Americans to oust Trump in 2020

Former FBI Director James Comey asked American voters Sunday night to end Donald Trump's presidency with a "landslide" victory for his opponent in 2020.

Theresa May pulls plug on Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May has pulled the plug on Tuesday's parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, a source with knowledge of the decision told CNN Monday.

Paris protests continue for 4th weekend

French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to speak to the nation after increasingly violent and radicalized protests against his leadership and a long silence that aggravated the anger.

