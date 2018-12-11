Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Detroit officials announce upgrade to neighborhood street snow plowing plan

City of Detroit Department of Public Works officials announced major changes to the city's snow removal policy.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold Tuesday, rain and snow mix expected Wednesday

Cold and cloudy to start your Tuesday around Metro Detroit with temps in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the low to mid teens.

Police: Peeping Tom watches young woman change in Chesterfield Township

A man used a ladder to get on the roof of a Chesterfield Township home and watch a young woman change in her bedroom, according to police.

Trump to meet with Pelosi, Schumer over looming shutdown

President Donald Trump will meet Tuesday with the House and Senate Democratic leaders, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, in order to find a way to avert a partial government shutdown on December 21, when funding for the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies expires.

Google CEO testifies before House Judiciary Committee

Google’s CEO faced a grilling from U.S. lawmakers on how the web search giant handled an alarming data breach and whether it may bend to Chinese government censorship demands.

