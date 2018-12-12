Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Trump watches as his former 'fixer' awaits sentencing

Amid White House turmoil, a possible government shutdown and falling approval ratings, President Donald Trump's former fixer could be slapped with a lengthy prison sentence Wednesday as part of what the President derides as Robert Mueller's "witch hunt."

Lame-duck: Michigan House panel OKs bill to make it harder to organize ballot drives

A lame-duck bill advancing in Michigan’s Republican-controlled Legislature would make it harder to organize ballot drives.

Detroit police investigate threat of 3 bombs outside Frank Murphy Hall of Justice

Detroit police investigated a bomb threat at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

17-year-old Detroit boy shot, killed on Roseville street

A 17-year-old boy from Detroit was shot and killed Tuesday night in Roseville.

Metro Detroit weather: Wintry mix expected this afternoon

A dry start and a wet finish to your Wednesday as we anticipate a light wintry mix coming through this afternoon.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.