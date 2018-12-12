Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).
Trump watches as his former 'fixer' awaits sentencing
Amid White House turmoil, a possible government shutdown and falling approval ratings, President Donald Trump's former fixer could be slapped with a lengthy prison sentence Wednesday as part of what the President derides as Robert Mueller's "witch hunt."
Lame-duck: Michigan House panel OKs bill to make it harder to organize ballot drives
A lame-duck bill advancing in Michigan’s Republican-controlled Legislature would make it harder to organize ballot drives.
Detroit police investigate threat of 3 bombs outside Frank Murphy Hall of Justice
Detroit police investigated a bomb threat at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.
17-year-old Detroit boy shot, killed on Roseville street
A 17-year-old boy from Detroit was shot and killed Tuesday night in Roseville.
Metro Detroit weather: Wintry mix expected this afternoon
A dry start and a wet finish to your Wednesday as we anticipate a light wintry mix coming through this afternoon.
