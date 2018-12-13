Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Second Michigan case of polio-like illness AFM confirmed in Oakland County

Michigan health officials have confirmed the state's second case of AFM, a polio-like illness, in Oakland County.

Groundbreaking set for Bedrock's Monroe Blocks project in Downtown Detroit

Monroe Blocks, a major development in Downtown Detroit, is breaking ground Thursday near Campus Martius.

Metro Detroit weather: Slick roads Thursday morning, highs near 40 later

Roads are a little slippery from rain and snow overnight and morning lows near freezing, so be careful.

Center Line police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

A 35-year-old Center Line police officer has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.

Neighbor critically injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

Police said someone shot a neighbor twice during a home invasion on Detroit's west side.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.