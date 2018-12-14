Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Roseville police: 4-year-old child suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound

Roseville police are investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old child Friday morning on Dort Street.

Police release Utica man arrested in connection to teen's murder

A 21-year-old man was released Thursday by Roseville police after being taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Detroit boy in Roseville.

Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, 36th District Court evacuated due to bomb threats

Two court buildings in Downtown Detroit have received bomb threats Friday morning, officials confirmed.

Metro Detroit weather: Highs near 45 degrees on Friday

Friday afternoon will be cloudy with higher temps. Highs will reach the low 40s to near 45 degrees.

Michael Cohen says he's 'done being loyal to President Trump'

President Donald Trump's former attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen said he is "done being loyal" to his former boss and admitted that he knew what he was "doing was wrong" when he arranged payments during the 2016 election to silence women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.