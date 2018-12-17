Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Detroit homeowner shot, killed by intruder on Prevost Street

Detroit police are investigating a deadly home invasion Monday morning on the city's west side. Police said the intruder got into the home on Prevost Street near Greenfield Road and Grand River Avenue through a window.

Hearing held for officer, paramedics charged in Westland jail inmate's death

A preliminary examination hearing was held Monday morning for three people charged in connection to an inmate's death at the Westland Police Department's jail.

Metro Detroit weather: Feeling colder all day Monday

A weak cool front is passing through without much activity as far as rain and snow.

Report: Russians sought to recruit 'assets' via social media

The Senate Intelligence Committee is set to release two reports on Monday detailing the breadth of the Russian social media campaign to sow discord in the United States.

Delegation to visit CBP station after Guatemalan girl's death

A congressional delegation will visit the Customs and Border Protection (CPB) station in New Mexico on Tuesday where a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl was taken before she died in a hospital, a congressional aide says.

