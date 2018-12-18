Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Michael Flynn sentenced in Mueller probe

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn faces sentencing Tuesday in connection to Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion.

Trump Foundation agrees to dissolve under court supervision

The Donald J. Trump Foundation has agreed to dissolve under judicial supervision amid an ongoing lawsuit concerning its finances, according to a document filed Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court by the New York state Attorney General's office.

Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan to be arraigned on charges

Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan is expected to be arraigned on charges Tuesday after the the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission filed a 66-page complaint.

Westland jail inmate death: Key court hearing continues

A preliminary examination hearing continues Tuesday for three people charged in connection to an inmate's death at the Westland Police Department's jail.

Potential weather system could give Metro Detroit shot at White Christmas

While the snow has mostly stayed away for December, we're still hoping for a bit of snow just in time for Christmas.

