Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 19, 2018

Detroit businessman Bob Carmack charged with 4 felonies

Criminal felony warrants have been issued against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack.

Hearing today for Detroit police officer accused of assaulting woman at hospital

A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a Detroit police corporal who is charged in connection with the assault of a hospital patient.

McConnell introduces short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday introduced a short-term spending bill to fund the government through February 8, 2019 in an effort to avert a partial government shutdown this week.

Trump orders rapid withdrawal from Syria in apparent reversal

Planning is underway for a "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, a US defense official told CNN Wednesday.

Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temps Wednesday, rain possible Thursday

If you enjoyed Tuesday’s sunshine, then you’ll love today’s because we’re going to tack on a few degrees.

