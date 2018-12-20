Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash at Mack, Conner in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash on the city’s east side.

Warren police: 68-year-old woman found killed in garage; arrest made in Ohio

Warren police are investigating the murder of a 68-year-old woman.

Man pleads guilty to deadly hit-and-run of 14-year-old bicyclist in Wixom

The man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle in Wixom in June has pleaded guilty as charged.

Today is final day to ship packages in time for Christmas day

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service all are preparing for an influx of customers with packages and Christmas cards.

Michigan police replacing 'drunk driver ride to jail playlist' with 'better' Monopoly game

A Michigan police department is switching up their routine for taking drunk drivers to jail.

Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances on Thursday

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with one period of showers crossing the area this morning through lunchtime, followed by a mostly dry period for the rest of the afternoon, and then increasing rain this evening.

